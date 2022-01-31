Illegal construction in Murree to create ‘big issues’ in next five years, warns LHC

At least 16 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town of Murree. Image: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday remarked that the situation in Murreewould worsen in the next five years if the construction of illegal buildings does not stop.

The LHC resumed hearing of the case on Murree disaster which took the lives of 22 tourists recently.

The court ordered to submit a detailed report of illegal buildings and encroachments in the hill station and sought information on the mechanism of buying and selling land in Murree as well.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench remarked that there is a need to educate the public on tourism in the northern areas. “Use media and keep people updated.”

The LHC has directed the Punjab tourism secretary to visit all the tourist destinations in the province and overview them.“Go to Kotli Sattian. The city is flooding with trash”.

The court also ordered to submit a copy of the Punjab tourism act at the next hearing.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till February 7.

A group of citizens filed a petition stating that innocent people lost their lives due to the indifference of the authorities.

“There was no traffic or any other plan despite a weather forecast.”

In their petition, they said that hotel owners in Murree charge exorbitant prices despite a blizzard.

Consequently, the court had issued notices to the director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi.

In a separate petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah had declared the National Disaster Management Authority responsible for the tragedy.

