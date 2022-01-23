‘I’m happy to get ICC player of the year award’, says Mohammad Rizwan

The winners of several players of the year honours have begun to be revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). For his record-breaking year with the bat, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has been named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Rizwan, Pakistan’s ace wicket-keeper batsman, who has been racking up runs like he normally does, reflected on his own performance and the reasons for his red-hot form.

As the skipper of Multan Sultans, he discussed his goals for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

“I’m happy to get ICC player of the year award which has made Pakistan proud worldwide. PSL franchises have their own plans. I plan to do better for every next series. I always think about how can I improve for the sake of betterment. Hard work is all I believe in,” Mohammad Rizwan said in the virtual conference today.

Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit and some breathtaking knocks 🔥 2021 was memorable for Mohammad Rizwan 👊 More 👉 https://t.co/9guq9xKOod pic.twitter.com/6VZo7aaRIA — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

Rizwan intends to keep his form in 2022 and maintain his intensity.

“I never think about averages, those who think about average – remain average players,” he added.

“It was probably due to team’s requirement or maybe there was no place for me in top order then, I’ve also batted at the eighth position for my team – and I don’t blame anyone for that, it was a requirement then but it is true that it wasn’t helping my batting then,” he further added.

“It is now for everyone to see how things changed for me when I started batting in top order.

“Everyone struggles through initial days in career, if you don’t go through that phase then you don’t know what it takes to become a top professional, it is with everyone’s career, not just cricketers. I believe one thing that Allah surely rewards the one who works hard. So, that thought in mind kept me going.

Rizwan places a high value on his wicket, and once he’s in, he says he does his hardest to keep going and convert his starts into big scores.

“I don’t feel good when I lose a wicket. I give it all the time to save my wicket. Even if it is a close run out, I dive to protect my wicket,” he said.

Rizwan is satisfied with how he made up for his slow start to his international career in 2021, and he expects to break more records in the years ahead.

Multan Sultans’ captain claimed he will start fresh this year and will not dwell on last year’s title victory. Shahnawaz Dahani, the thrilling speedster for Multan, was lauded by the Multan captain.

“I don’t want to myself under any pressure of defending our title as this is a new year and a brand new tournament. I don’t consider this as a useful approach. I think we should play according to the pitch demands rather than setting a predefined target. Instead of throwing wickets, we should assess the conditions and determine the scoring rate accordingly.

“Dahani brings positive energy to the team, whenever we’re in a tensed situation, Dahani helps us feel relaxed and eases off the pressure,” he said.

“I play for Pakistan as I play for a club because I keep the process and mindset same. My focus is on how I can contribute to the team and I don’t pay much heed to the negative comments.

“Being a captain, I have to behave according to the situation. Sometimes I’m strict, sometimes I am friendly. You’ve to be jolly at times and reserved at times, it all depends on the situation and a captain must know how to behave according to the situation. I am not too strong with this, but I am learning and trying to do whatever is best for my team,” Rizwan said.