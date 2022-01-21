Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hassan Naqvi

21st Jan, 2022.

IMF has taken control of SBP: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday said that the government has lost control of everything in the country and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has taken control of the SBP.

He expressed these views while addressing the Tractor Trolley March from Jahaz Chowk Benazir Avenue to the Press Club Okara, organised by Sahiwal division after Friday prayers.  The protest was addressed by General Secretary PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza, Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, spokesman chairman PPP Ali Badar. PPP leaders Mehar Ghulam Farid Kathia, Chaudhry Sajjad ul Hassan, Ahsan Rizvi along with the leaders of Peoples Student Federation and People’s Youth Organisation were present on the occasion.

Ashraf said that the government has failed to show seriousness on every matter of national importance. Civil servants are on the streets and the government was making mockery of their issues instead of resolving them at the earliest. He said the agriculture university is lacking research and this sector needs immediate attention of the government. He also demanded preference to the agriculture graduates by increasing the budget for agriculture research.

The PPP leader recalled that when the PPP was in the government, it had also negotiated with the IMF. He was of the opinion that the main focus of the government during the talks with the world donors should be the betterment and relief for the common people.

He said protests will be held throughout the country on January 24 to show solidarity with the farmers of the country.  He also said that it is time that all the political and democratic forces should stand with the farmers of the country otherwise the country will suffer a big economic loss. He said we were happy when Indian farmers were protesting for their rights adding that on the other hand, when our farmers protested for their rights our government tortured their farmers when they raised their voice for their rights. He said giving rights to the farmers is a part of the manifesto of Pakistan.

He further said that it is the responsibility of the government that they should provide fertilizers at cheaper rates and solve all the issues faced by farmers including the availability of water for the crops. He said that unfortunately we don’t have any agriculture policy nor do we have any research councils.  The government should surrender to the demands of farmers forthwith and provide all the inputs to farmers without delay, he stressed and added that the government should extend a fruitful benefit to farmers in consideration of their hard work in fields.

 

