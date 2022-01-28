Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:40 pm

Imran, Buzdar discuss overall political, administrative situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Friday. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Friday.

During the meeting, the overall political and administrative situation in the province and ongoing development and public welfare projects were discussed.

Meanwhile Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Bilawal challenges KP, Punjab govts to show one medical facility like Gambat hospital

During the meeting, matters related to legislation in the province were discussed.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that new cities on the lines of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have become a need of the hour for better urban planning in the country.

The premier in a video message said that as the population is increasing, the creation of new cities has become a need of the hour. “The new cities will ease off the pressure on metropolis like Lahore and Karachi.”

Read more: RUDP: LHC says government can not acquire farmland without changing law

PM Imran said that he wanted to make a new city the Bundle Island but unfortunately the Sindh government has put some major roadblocks against his plans.

 

 

 

