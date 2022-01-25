Imran Khan-led PTI govt won corruption’s World Cup: PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has won ‘the world cup of corruption’.

In a statement, Murtaza referred to the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 in which Pakistan has slid 16 places to 140 from 124 out of 180 countries.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. In CPI 2021, Pakistan scored 28 out of 100.

Read more: Opposition slams govt as Pakistan slips 16 places in TI corruption index

Murtaza called for putting the names of all members of the kitchen cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan including former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PPP leader said that the prime minister, as per his promise, has taken Pakistan 16 places up in corruption. “Inflation, unemployment, and corruption-ridden people are waiting for Imran Khan to come out on the roads without protocol so they would tell him the reality.”

Read more: ‘Focus of Imran Khan’s politics is opposition, not performance or people’