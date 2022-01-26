Imran Khan surpassed those in corruption against whom he joined politics, Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that the report of Transparency International (TI) on rising corruption in Pakistan is a declaration that the system has collapsed while adding that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan has surpassed those in corruption against whom he joined the politics.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PML-N president, who is also the opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA), said that it must be taken into consideration how destructive an incompetent and corrupt individual could prove for the country.

“The report proves that only corruption happened in the Naya Pakistan of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan Niazi,” he expressed.

Shehbaz said that TI’s report is inviting a pondering for reforms at the national level while adding that instead of ignoring the report, Niazi should look into his collars and hold himself accountable for broking a decade-old record of corruption.

The PML-N leader said, “He [Imran Khan] has surpassed those in corruption against whom he joined the politics.” He expressed that the factors, motives, and implications from which the report has been compiled should be considered. “Imran Khan has not just proven dangerous for Pakistanis but deadly,” Shehbaz added.

“Pakistan slid 16 places in the corruption index, the economy has been wrecked while inflation and unemployment have skyrocketed. What could be more dangerous than this?” the opposition leader questioned.

He expressed that the slump in ranking will directly impact the investment and business environment in Pakistan. Still, he claimed, Imran Khan is worried about saving his image instead of country.

Shehbaz said that only Nawaz Sharif could eradicate corruption from the country.