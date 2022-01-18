Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 10:26 am

India reports 238,018 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,618,271 on Tuesday, as 238,018 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the sixth consecutive day when more than 200,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country.

Besides, 310 deaths were recorded since Monday morning, taking the death toll to 486,761.

Currently there are 1,736,628 active cases in the country with an increase of 80,287 during the period. This is the 21st consecutive day when the number of active cases rose amid the third wave in the country.

A total of 35,394,882 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 157,421 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 8,891. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

 

