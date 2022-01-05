India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 35 million

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,018,358 on Wednesday, as 58,097 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 534 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 482,551.

This is a steep rise in the numbers of both the new cases and deaths in a day, as on Tuesday 37,379 new cases and 124 deaths were registered.

There are still 214,004 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 42,174 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the eighth consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,321,803 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 15,389 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 2,135, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 653 and 464 cases, respectively. Till now 828 patients have been discharged after recovery, as per the federal Health Ministry’s data. Enditem