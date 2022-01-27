Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday apprised the Sindh High Court that it was conducting an inquiry into accounts of social media activist Waqar Zaka on Suspicious Transaction Report (SRT) sent by Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Waqar Zaka in a petition had alleged that the FIA had raided his house and also frozen his bank accounts.

In the comments to the petition, the FIA denied that it was targeting the petitioner, submitting that it was only conducting an inquiry on STR sent by the SBP.

The FIA in its reply stated that the inquiry against the petitioner is in the process of verifying stage. It further stated that all the amounts received in the petitioner’s bank accounts belonged to him and therefore he was required to supply all the supporting documents to remove any shred of doubt.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro while directing Waqar Zaka to cooperate with the FIA in the inquiry, ordered the agency to first issue a notice to the petitioner if it wanted to question him regarding any suspicious transaction.

The bench also directed the FIA not to harass the petitioner in any manner and put off further hearing in the matter till February 17.