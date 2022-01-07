Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:56 pm

Instagram Recap: TOP 10 Hot and Sizzling Pictures of Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar

Sana Fakhar is an internationally acclaimed star who is known as an actress and model in the entertainment industry. She has won the hearts of people through her acting and won the best actress award at Nigar Awards for her work in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa.

The unapologetically bold and fierce Sana Fakhar ventured made her mark in the Pakistani media industry and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

Sana Fakhar Sana Fakhar

 

