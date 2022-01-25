Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
25th Jan, 2022. 06:25 pm

Intelligence Bureau IB Roll No Slips for Physical Test 2022

25th Jan, 2022. 06:25 pm
Intelligence Bureau IB Roll No Slips

Intelligence Bureau IB Roll No Slips for Physical Test 2022 are uploaded by Intelligence Bureau IB Officials.

These roll number slips are for the GD (BS – 11) and GD (BS – 07) Physical Examinations. The roll number slips can be downloaded from leaone.gov.pk. The Intelligence Bureau IB Jobs were announced in November 2021, and the deadline to apply was November 30th, 2021.

The physical test will be the first phase in the recruitment procedure, which will begin with the Intelligence Bureau IB.

How to Download Intelligence Bureau IB Roll No slip (Call Letter) For Physical Test 2022

  • Step 1 log in to the system with your valid credentials on https://leaone.gov.pk/apply.
  • Step 2 Click on Physical Test of GD (BS-7) or GD (BS-11).
  • Step 3 Click on Print Roll Number Slip Button.
  • Step 4 Ctrl + P to print call letter / Roll Number Slip

