Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:03 pm

Iqra Aziz took breaths away with her recent photo shoot

The stylish diva looks stunning in a recent photo shoot. Image: Instagram

Actress Iqra Aziz after welcoming her first born made her comeback to the industry and the fans can’t stop swooning over her charming pictures.

Iqra and Yasir’s little bundle of joy came into this world a few months back and since then the actress was enjoying motherhood to the fullest.

Read more: Iqra Aziz give permission to Yasir Hussain for second marriage?

A lot of her pictures and videos were taking rounds on social media showing the actress relishing her time as a first time mommy.

However, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress is back in her element now and left the viewers amazed with her comeback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, Aziz shared a few pictures from her recent mesmerizing photoshoot.

Donning a beautiful piece of jewellry with hair tied in a high bun, the stylish diva took our breaths away.

Flaunting her look with nude lips and bold eyes, iqra makes perfect style statement.

Read more: Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral

On work front, Iqra recently performed in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 that remained a smash hit in the industry.

