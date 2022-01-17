IRE v WI: McBrine, Tector star as Ireland wins ODI series against West Indies

IRE v WI: Andy McBrine took four wickets and scored a half-century as Ireland defeated West Indies by two wickets at Sabina Park on Sunday to win their ODI series 2-1.

The West Indies were all out for 212 in 44.4 overs, giving McBrine a total of 10 wickets in three matches.

He then demonstrated his all-round abilities by scoring 59 off 100 balls, including six boundaries and a six.

Harry Tector was also instrumental in Ireland’s first-ever away ODI series victory over a Test team.

The 24-year-old finished with 52 runs, his third half-century in a row and eighth in his previous ten games.

McBrine, a 28-year-old all-rounder, took Ireland to 152-3 in the 31st over, helping his team recover from losing opener William Porterfield to Alzarri Joseph’s opening ball of the innings.

McBrine’s second half-century came to an end with a careless swipe to Odean Smith, which Shai Hope ate up behind the stumps.

Ireland, who were missing several players due to Covid, including regular skipper Andy Balbirnie, had to battle through a tense finish, falling from 190-4 to 208-8 until Craig Young steered the winning boundary with 31 balls to go.

McBrine had a remarkable series, since he sustained a concussion after being struck in the head in the opening game.

He claimed 4-28 from his 10 overs of off-spin after the West Indies were put in.

Former captain Jason Holder (44) and Akeal Hosein (23) helped the home team recover from a 119-7 deficit at one point.

Hope dominated an opening stand of 72 in 11 overs with Justin Greaves, scoring 53 off 39 balls with nine fours and one six.

McBrine excelled in especially as he quickly removed Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, and skipper Kieron Pollard to bring Ireland on the verge of a historic series triumph.

The West Indies won the first game by 24 runs before Ireland won by five wickets to tie the series.

The matches are part of the World Cup qualifying process for 2023.

Brief scores

West Indies

212 all out in 44.4 overs (Shai Hope 53, Jason Holder 44; Andy McBrine 4-28)

Ireland

214-8 in 44.5 overs (Andy McBrine 59, Harry Tector 52)

Result: Ireland won by two wickets

Series: Ireland 2-1