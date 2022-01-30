Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022. 03:49 pm

Israel reports 53,020 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in serious condition

30th Jan, 2022. 03:49 pm
Israel

JERUSALEM, (Xinhua) — Israel reported 53,020 new COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total cases to 2,751,363, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition in Israel rose 946 to 1,010, the highest figure since February 2021, it added.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 38 to 8,657.

The number of active cases decreased to 444,886, while the positive rate of all daily COVID-19 tests in Israel hit a record 27.44 percent.

