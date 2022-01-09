Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Italian-Pakistani team discovers 2,300-year-old Buddhist Temple

Islamabad – Remains of a 2,300-year-old Buddhist Temple has been discovered in Northwest Pakistan along with several other Buddhist artefacts by a joint team of Pakistani and Italian archaeologists.

Archaeologists from the Italian Archaeological Mission known as the ISMEO have been excavating the ruins of the Bazira city from the Buddhist period in Barikot tehsil of Swat District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in collaboration with archaeologists from Pakistan. In the past, the Italian Mission had also announced the discovery of a Shahi Vishnuite temple in its entirety in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A senior official said, “The Pakistani and Italian archaeologists during joint excavations at a historic site have discovered over 2,300-year-old Apsidal temple of the Buddhist period in north-west Pakistan besides recovering other precious artefacts. The temple discovered in Swat is even older than the temples discovered in Taxila remains of Pakistan.” The temple is said to be the oldest Buddhist temple in Pakistan, reportedly.

Around 2,700 ancient artefacts from the Buddhist period including coins, rings, pots and writings of the Kharosthi language of the Greece King Menander period were unearthed during the excavation. — Courtesy: opindia

