Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Italian president thanks citizens for sense of responsibility

ROME – In what was due to be his last New Year speech as the country’s president, Sergio Mattarella on December 31 thanked Italians for their “maturity and sense of responsibility” during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattarella, 80, was elected Italy’s 12th president on January 31, 2015, and his seven-year mandate will end in January. He repeatedly made clear he would not be available for re-election.

“In these days, I have been going over what we have lived together in the last two years: the time of a pandemic that shocked the world and our lives,” he said in a 15-minute speech broadcast live from the Quirinale presidential palace.

Mattarella stressed, “as an invaluable heritage of humanity”, the self-sacrifice of physicians, healthcare workers and all those who have committed themselves to fight the coronavirus.

Then, he thanked common people who put their trust in science, followed the recommended anti-pandemic rules and chose to be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

“This means almost all Italians, which I want to thank for their maturity and sense of responsibility,” he noted.

On December 31, as the new Omicron virus variant is pushing up infections, Italy registered over 144,000 cases, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Yet, some 85.8 per cent of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination cycle. This has so far allowed the country to largely contain the most serious cases of the disease and the number of people in need of hospitalisation and emergency care.

“The vaccines are a valuable tool, not because they ensure invulnerability but because they allow us to reduce damages and risks for ourselves and for the others,” he noted.

Finally, recalling that Italy has shown tangible signs of economic recovery in 2021, and has managed the pandemic in a way that drew appreciation from other European major countries, Mattarella.

“My wishes for you are more intense than ever because, along with the need to look at the New Year with confidence and hope, I feel the need to thank each and everyone of you for having shown Italy’s true face: hard-working, creative, and supportive,” he said.

 

Read More

8 mins ago
Young Cubans find solace in Abakua

MATANZAS, Cuba - Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who...
8 mins ago
Over 2,000 artifacts discovered in Iraq in 2021

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Hassan Nadhim has...
8 mins ago
Man crossing into N Korea likely a defector

SEOUL - A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day...
8 mins ago
Macron’s ‘piss off’ comment sparks chaos

PARIS -President Emmanuel Macron faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament...
8 mins ago
Japan faces royal dilemma

TOKYO - Japan’s imperial family is facing extinction due to a shortage...
8 mins ago
Tunisia launches consultation on reforms

TUNIS - Tunisia has launched a wide-ranging national consultation that will feed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Djokovic saga: AO 2022 set to become ‘Not-so-happy’ Slam

Novak Djokovic's family and fans have railed against the superstar's shock detention in...
navy
8 mins ago
Naval Chief discusses bilateral collaborations with Italian envoy

Islamabad - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of...
sajid
8 mins ago
Curbs in England ‘last resort’, says Sajid

LONDON - Earlier Britain’s health minister insisted that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in...
Young Cubans
8 mins ago
Young Cubans find solace in Abakua

MATANZAS, Cuba - Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600