Its time to manifest, believe and befriend yourself, says Ayesha Omar

As we step into 2022 after passing a remarkable year, a lot of celebrities and prominent personalities shared how their year went and what they are hoping for in the coming year.

Actress Ayesha Omar also jumped on the bandwagon and shared her two cents about the previous year and the New Year 2022.

“My dear 2021…… You’ve been life-altering. You changed everything. You gave me some of my toughest moments ever. Moments of utter chaos and confusion. Moments when I just didn’t know which path to choose. Moments of weakness and vulnerability. Moments when I doubted my decisions and moments when I had to stick by them with the heaviest heart….” the Bulbulay actress wrote in her post.

The actress poured her heart out about the troubles she had to face in the previous year.

Keeping it simple, Omar also highlighted the gains and the love she got in 2021.

“Moments so beautiful and gratifying, they moved me to tears. Moments when I felt on top of the world and Moments when I felt so proud of myself. Moments that made my belief in my Creator and his universe ever so strong. Moments that showed me exactly how insignificant yet powerful I was”, she penned down”

“I started manifesting every day and embarked on this journey of Ishq. I continued to give without expecting anything back. I took the longer and more difficult path and it put me right where I am meant to be… the beginning of the beginning. I know it’s not gonna be easy and no one said it is. But I know the only way is to accept and welcome the darkness with the light, the shadows with the sun, the traumas with the love. It’s time to start healing. It’s time to reclaim lost space”, she added.

The Tanhai actress continued writing some thought-provoking words for her audience about the new year.

“It’s time to manifest and believe with all your heart, to befriend yourself. To be grateful for the smallest and biggest of things. To be strong and soft and to be vulnerable and curious. To listen more and talk less. To read more and watch less. To dance more and scroll less. To create and imagine more and worry less”, the actress summed up her post.