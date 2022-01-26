Janhvi practices with Dinesh Karthik for Mr and Mrs Mahi
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been gearing up for her upcoming Mr and Mrs Mahi and is practicing at ‘cricket camp’ with cricketer Dinesh Karthik.
Taking to her Instagram, Kapoor shared a few glimpses from the camp where she practices batting.
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends
Janhvi will be appearing with actor Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming movie.
Her Instagram update showed her practicing with Dinesh all clad in a cricket uniform and a helmet.
The pictures also showed the crew relaxing after the practicing hours.
The movie was announced back in November 2021 when Karan Johar shared a teaser of it.
The Roohi actress will be working second time with Rajkummar in a movie.
Read more: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Actresses who looked Gorgeous in Yellow Dress
As the word goes, the thriller will hit the screens in October 2022.
Download BOL News App for latest news