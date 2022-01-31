Japanese fighter Jet Vanishes From Radar Shortly After Takeoff

The Japanese military announced on Monday that it was looking for a fighter plane that vanished from radar shortly after taking off.

“The trail of an F15 fighter vanished from the Komatsu control tower data after take-off,” a Japan Air Self-Defense Force spokesman told news agency AFP.

He stated that the plane vanished roughly five kilometres from the Komatsu airbase in the central Ishikawa region, off the coast of Japan.

The plane was meant for up to two crew members, according to the official, but he could not confirm how many individuals were on board.

Accidents involving Japan’s air force have occurred on occasion, most recently in 2019 when an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea after the pilot experienced spatial disorientation.

The tragedy spurred a race to recover the pilot and the plane’s secrets.