Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 01:12 pm

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer will hit cinemas on January 28

The most anticipated film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer, is all set to release on January 28 as confirmed by the lead cast.

Yasir Hussain, who is playing the lead role of the serial killer Javed, took to his Insta stories to announce the release date.

Read more: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal

Not only this, actress Ayesha Omar too shared the exciting news on her social media.

The film was supposed to hit the theaters in December last year but just 3 days before the premiere it was postponed.

The film even before its release has become the talk of the town and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for it to hit the cinemas.

Based on a horrific incident that involved a serial killer killed who abducted more than 100 innocent boys during 1998-1999, the movie will be a promising one.

The twisted plot of the movie will portray the mindset of a psychopath who was responsible of abducting more than 100 children and actor Yasir Hussain had stepped into his shoes to essay the role.

The movie will also showcase actress Ayesha Omar as an investigating officer and the posters showed her in a promising look.

Read more: The most anticipated film ‘Javed Iqbal: The untold story of a serial killer’ will not be releasing this year

Well… The wait is almost over now and after a few more days the film will be in the cinemas to enthrall the viewers.

Read More

4 hours ago
Hira Mani contracts COVID-19; urges fans to pray for her swift recovery

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani has contracted the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday,...
4 hours ago
Angelina Jolie surpasses 12M Instagram followers in five months

Hollywood’s top queen Angelina Jolie has achieved a huge milestone on Instagram...
11 hours ago
THROWBACK: Ayeza Khan’s Amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video

Ayeza Khan, the beautiful actress of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, shared amazing dance moves...
12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan relives her beach moments in Maldives; WATCH VIDEO

All we need is a great trip with our dearest friends to...
12 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, to Dhanush: 5 big newsmakers of 2022

The entertainment industry is constantly abuzz with important news. These news never...
12 hours ago
From Sajal Aly to Aima Baig Sizzling Dance Video That Sets the Internet on Fire

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Israel
4 mins ago
Israel police demolish Palestinian home in annexed east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM- Israeli police destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in the...
pakistan covid
13 mins ago
Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan added 5,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
FM Qureshi seeks opposition's support for creation of South Punjab
14 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to ‘unite’ for South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition parties to reach...
taliban
21 mins ago
Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

KABUL - The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600