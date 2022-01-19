Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer will hit cinemas on January 28

The most anticipated film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer, is all set to release on January 28 as confirmed by the lead cast.

Yasir Hussain, who is playing the lead role of the serial killer Javed, took to his Insta stories to announce the release date.

Read more: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal

Not only this, actress Ayesha Omar too shared the exciting news on her social media.

The film was supposed to hit the theaters in December last year but just 3 days before the premiere it was postponed.

The film even before its release has become the talk of the town and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for it to hit the cinemas.

Based on a horrific incident that involved a serial killer killed who abducted more than 100 innocent boys during 1998-1999, the movie will be a promising one.

The twisted plot of the movie will portray the mindset of a psychopath who was responsible of abducting more than 100 children and actor Yasir Hussain had stepped into his shoes to essay the role.

The movie will also showcase actress Ayesha Omar as an investigating officer and the posters showed her in a promising look.

Read more: The most anticipated film ‘Javed Iqbal: The untold story of a serial killer’ will not be releasing this year

Well… The wait is almost over now and after a few more days the film will be in the cinemas to enthrall the viewers.