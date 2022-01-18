Jaw-dropping video: a ‘flying’ deer leaves the internet speechless

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a deer leaping nearly 7 feet into the air, capturing the attention of onlookers. A deer tries to cross the road by jumping long and high from one end to the other.

The video displays the deer’s height and length of cover during the jump, which was captured in slow motion. The animal appears to be in mid-flight. After leaping to such a great height, it successfully lands on the opposite side and flees into the forest.

The awe of observing the animal is enhanced by a buzzing sound in the background. A man seen in the video is similarly shocked by the deer’s actions as the camera pans. The video posted by WildLense Eco Foundation on Twitter with the caption, “And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to……. @ParveenKaswan, Forwarded as received” Wath the viral clip here:

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….@ParveenKaswan

Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022

Netizens get stunned by the deer actions and the video has gone popular:

The power and beauty of the wild. 🤩😍❤️🌳🌳🌳🌎🌎🌎 — Vinod Jacob (@VINODSONY) January 16, 2022

Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this . — Reeta Sinha (@ReetaSinha10) January 16, 2022

Whoa this felt straight out of some Action movie.. 😁😅 — Ruchit Mehrotra (@iamruchit_m) January 16, 2022

I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers! — Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) January 16, 2022