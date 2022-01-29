Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Joni Mitchell to follow Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:24 pm

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is following the footsteps of Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify, the reaction came out of the controversy over vaccine misinformation hosted on the streaming platform.

The Canadian musician stated “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Rolling Stone previously reported on his website that Young said the outcomes were “potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread,” adding, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Mitchell is famous for her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You,” also named an open letter to Spotify.

Rogan has “discouraged vaccination in young people and children, incorrectly claimed that mRNA vaccines are “gene therapy,” promoted off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19… and spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories,” the authors of the open letter said.

They also said at least two recent guests had “compared pandemic policies to the Holocaust” and said misinformation was “a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.”

Young and Mitchell together have almost 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with Young having over 6 million, while Mitchell has 3.7 million listeners.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Joni Mitchell to follow Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is following the footsteps of Neil Young by removing...
2 hours ago
The first episode of 'Bacha Log Game Show' hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt caused a stir

The first episode of "Bacha Log Game Show" aired on "Bol Entertainment"...
2 hours ago
Shawn Mendes postpones European tour 2023 due to Covid-19

Shawn Mendes, a Canadian pop sensation, said on social media that his...
2 hours ago
Watch the trailer of Ajay Devgn's debut 'Rudra' is out now!

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop...
2 hours ago
Today Show's co-hosts respond to Family Guy calling them 'Nonsense People'; Watch Video

The co-hosts of the Today show’s third hour are all geared up to reply...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain expresses disappointment over 'Javed Iqbal' ban

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Punjab...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung
43 seconds ago
Samsung has begun manufacturing flagship phones in Pakistan

Samsung has begun manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan, beginning with their current flagship...
PSL Schedule 2022
23 mins ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL 7 Match Timings, Teams, Venues

PSL Schedule 2022: The announcement of PSL schedule officially marks the countdown...
Honda Civic 2022
30 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 Bookings Started in Pakistan?

Recently news about Honda Civic 2022’s bookings was circulating on social media....
frozen pond
30 mins ago
Woman and her dog fall into the frozen pond in Colorado

A woman and her dog were rescued after sliding through ice on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600