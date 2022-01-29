Joni Mitchell to follow Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is following the footsteps of Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify , the reaction came out of the controversy over vaccine misinformation hosted on the streaming platform.

The Canadian musician stated “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Rolling Stone previously reported on his website that Young said the outcomes were “potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread,” adding, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Mitchell is famous for her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You,” also named an open letter to Spotify.

Rogan has “discouraged vaccination in young people and children, incorrectly claimed that mRNA vaccines are “gene therapy,” promoted off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19… and spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories,” the authors of the open letter said.

They also said at least two recent guests had “compared pandemic policies to the Holocaust” and said misinformation was “a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.”

Young and Mitchell together have almost 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with Young having over 6 million, while Mitchell has 3.7 million listeners.