Journalists crucial for maintaining law and order in city: CCPO Lahore

LAHORE: Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the journalists’ community was the hand and glove of Lahore police for maintenance of law and order in the city and reform of society.

“Lahore police is fully committed to providing complete security to the citizens including journalist community and would utilize all possible resources for this purpose.”

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was addressing a press conference at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Saturday.

The CCPO shared details of the arrest of four accused persons, including the main culprit involved in the blind murder of a senior crime reporter of a private tv channel Husnain Shah.

Husnain was shot dead in a target killing attempt by unidentified men near the Lahore Press Club, Simla Pahari Chowk on January 24.

Dev said that Lahore police took prompt action and, using the latest technology and professional skills, tracked the suspected killers involved in murder and afterwards arrested four of them. CCPO Lahore said the murder of Husnain was the most shocking, sorrowful and condemnable incident. However, Lahore police, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab, traced the criminals in a short period as the journalist community had felt unsafe on the occurrence of this tragic murder. Lahore police also presented the arrested four accused involved in the murder of journalist before media during the press conference.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt(R) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP City Hafeezur Rehman Bugti were also present on the occasion.

The CCPO Lahore informed the media that due to the drastic enmity of a financial dispute between the journalist Husnain and a gold jeweller Amir Butt, the letter with the help of his brother Shahid Butt and a friend Farhan Shah planned to murder the journalist.

Farhan arranged four persons, including two contract shooters, to act upon their murder plan. Butt, the main accused did all the planning, and other accused persons Haider Shah and Amjad Pasha did reiki and provided the vehicle and weapons to the shooters. Both the shooters had brutally murdered Husnain at Shimla Pahari near Lahore Press Club and fled away.

The CCPO Lahore said he had formulated three teams to trace and arrest the criminals. The first team consisted of DIG Operations, SSP Operations and SP City, the second team comprised DIG Investigation and SSP Investigation, whereas the third team consisted of SP CIA.

Dev said that DIG Operations Abid Khan and his team got the clue of the murderers first. He particularly commended the performance of DIG Operations, SSP Ops and SP City to trace and arrest the accused persons Haider, Pasha and the planner of the murder Butt.

Police afterwards had also arrested accused Farhan Shah. Dev assured the media men that Police would soon arrest both the shooters and the brother of Butt. CCPO Lahore said that the police had traced all the high profile cases, including shooters of MPA Bilal Yaseen, attackers on FBR Collectors, robbers of Chinese dacoity incident, murderer of Traffic Warden and now the accused of Husnain Shah murder.

He said the incidents of reported crimes, including dacoity, robbery, illegal possessions, vehicles’ snatching and theft have minimized to 50% according to the helpline 15 call data of PSCA. Dev said Lahore police would not allow any goons and lawbreakers to disturb the peace of the city, and deal with them with iron hands. Commander Lahore police reiterated his resolve to protect life and property of the citizens.

He also said that Lahore police would soon give good news regarding the arrest of the accused involved in the Anarkali Blast. He assured media persons regarding the transparent investigation on merit and strong prosecution in the case of murder of Husnain so that the accused could be assured conviction of their deeds by the court. Media persons and police officers also offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

The media expressed their satisfaction over the performance of Lahore police to arrest the criminals involved in the murder of the journalist and hoped the remaining accused would be arrested soon. Later CCPO Lahore gave away appreciation letters to SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze and SP City Hafeezur Rehman Bugti.

He also distributed commendable certificates and cash awards among DSP Mian Qadeer, SHO PS Shadbagh Maqsood Ahmad, SHO PS Shafiqueabad Malik Khalid, SHO PS Sjahdara Waseem Akhtar, SIs Imran Khan, Zulqarnain, Basharat Ali, TASI Asad Maqbool, ASI Farooq, Zulfiqar, Head constable Muhammad Khalid, Inam, Muhammad Irfan, Constable Mubasher Alam and Zulfiqar.