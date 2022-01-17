Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:04 am

Kanye West and Julia Fox break the internet with their new steamy photos

Kanye West and Julia Fox break the internet with their new steamy photos Photo Courtesy: Pinterest

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s current girlfriend, flaunted her killer curves in new revealing images with the rapper while promoting his next album Donda 2.


Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia put on a show while participating in a photo session to publicize the rapper’s next album.
The photographs, which were shared by the Daily Mail, show Kanye holding his girlfriend while posing on a darkened street, revealing their extraordinary connection.

Julia looked fantastic in a pair of black slacks and a gloves jacket, revealing her incredible abs while posing for the camera in a black little shirt. In a black tank top, leather leggings, and a mask over his head, Kanye exhibited his strong biceps.
Kanye appears to have killed two birds with one rock, as the photograph exposes the reality of their rapid courtship while simultaneously promoting his album and teasing Kanye. Julia can be seen throwing her arms around Kanye’s neck in one of the photos.

