Web Desk

17th Jan, 2022. 08:46 pm

Kanye West crashes daughter’s birthday party for daughter

Kanye West

Kanye West crashes daughter’s birthday party for daughter Photo: File

Kanye West recently crashed his daughter’s birthday party and the rapper is apparently all out to celebrate daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday as he held a separate bash for his daughter.

The rapper threw a party for his daughter at his office in Los Angeles, reported Page Six.

According to the source, the outlet reported, “He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4 p.m. at his office downtown (in Los Angeles) that he planned, so it’s so frustrating he crashed Kim’s party and created this narrative that he wasn’t invited.”

It was also reported by the Hollywood Unlocked that Kanye was stopped by security from entering Kardashian’s home because his estranged wife’s beau Pete Davidson ‘was inside’.

However, the rapper attended the event when he shared a video on his Instagram on January 15 to thank Travis Scott for ‘sending him the address and the time’.

“I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” said the rapper song-maker.

The rapper was also seen saying, “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was”.

An insider also claimed that the Kim “never gotten in the way of allowing him to see his kids and makes every effort to give him full access to them.”

“Kim has made every effort to invite and include Kanye for every event. Outside of the ones he didn’t attend,” the source shared.

