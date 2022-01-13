Karachi Eat 2022 to be held as scheduled with no ticket sales amid Coronavirus

It’s that time of year once more! Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases around the country, now is the time to mask up and strictly follow the SOPs. Despite the fact that Karachi’s positivity rate has risen to 20% in the previous 36 hours, Karachi Eat, the port city’s largest food festival, is still taking place from January 14 to 16 at Beach View Park in Clifton.

With the Omicron variant fueling a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, many have expressed qualms about hosting the event, which would draw thousands of people. Many people took to social media to suggest that Karachi Eat be postponed in order to contain the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Really excited about Karachi CovEat 2022. Pakistan had yet to create its own variant and this gives us a great chance. Proud of everyone planning to attend. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) January 12, 2022

#KarachiEat is going to start tomorrow. When I reported this, positivity rate was 15.52%. Yesterday, it went over 22% &is expected to go up further. But they're going to organize #karachieat, with hundred of thousands expected during 3-day food festival https://t.co/bvIyxNheHb — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) January 13, 2022

There's still time to avert the disaster we're heading towards – @murtazawahab1, please look into the prospects of converting the festival into a delivery only enterprise. Reorganising things wont be easy, but it isn't impossible. #KarachiEat #Covid_19 #Karachi #Pakistan — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) January 13, 2022

people excited to buy overpriced food at karachi eat won't get affected in case lockdown is imposed. They can afford to live in their house for few more months but masses can't. y'all look around and stop letting them influence you w their fancy insta stories. Follow SOPs — a. (@AkramaMianoor) January 12, 2022

Guys, more than 3000 cases of covid are reported today. I already told you about the situation in Agha Khan. This variant is not to be taken lightly. I’d REQUEST that pls DO NOT go to Karachi Eat this weekend, they can’t manage a 10K crowd of people at all 1/2 — Tooba/Babar Azam Stan Acc (@toobamujeeb_) January 13, 2022

Listen to me. you don't have to go to KHI Eat. This isn't you, Karachi. Be smarter. You don't have to go. Let the rich IG influenzas do whatever tf they want. Shame them if they go and post stories. Unfollow. But You. Don't. Go. — spicy mahajir (@doctorwhothefuc) January 13, 2022

people who will still be attending #KarachiEat will from now be knows as the 'Karachi Dheat' — HawkesBay (Løuche) (@HawkesBay) January 13, 2022

Not even surprised that Karachi Eat is still happening. After all money is more important than peoples health — Yashfa (@BiryaniWoman) January 12, 2022

Are they going to cancel Karachi Eat? Or are we about to launch a brand new corona variant? — mnl🧣 (@meemelif) January 10, 2022

The COVID cases are increasing and we're hearing about the lockdown. So, many questions have been risen regarding Karachi Eat event.#KarachiEatCanWait — Sagar Samy (@sagarsamy) January 13, 2022

The event will follow stringent SOPs, according to Mohsin Ahmed (Head of PR) of East River, the official agency for Karachi Eat. “Karachi Eat is mindful of the present scenario in the city,” Ahmed said in a statement \ “which is why all possible safety steps have been deployed to ensure a safe and pleasurable festival for all Karachi people.”

“All of our vendors have been fully apprised of our policies and have agreed to assist us in ensuring everyone’s safety,” the statement continued. He further stated that attendees who wish to purchase tickets at the venue will be turned away. “Not only have we made online ticketing easier, but we will no longer sell tickets at the venue on Friday, the opening day, to avoid long lines and unwanted crowds.”

The statement went on to say, “We strongly advise everyone attending to get vaccinated and wear a mask. Violations will be met with a zero-tolerance policy, and teams have been dispatched around the facility to verify that SOPs are followed.”

What began with a few stalls in Frere Hall in 2014 has grown into one of the city’s largest and most anticipated food festivals, with a larger space and even more stalls.

Thousands of foodies attend the event each year, which features a wide variety of local and international cuisines as well as live entertainment. Experts have recommended against conducting such events, citing a 22 percent coronavirus positivity rate in Karachi recorded by the Sindh health department.