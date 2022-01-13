Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

Karachi Eat 2022 to be held as scheduled with no ticket sales amid Coronavirus

Karachi Eat 2022

Karachi Eat 2022 to be held as scheduled with no ticket sales amid Coronavirus

It’s that time of year once more! Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases around the country, now is the time to mask up and strictly follow the SOPs. Despite the fact that Karachi’s positivity rate has risen to 20% in the previous 36 hours, Karachi Eat, the port city’s largest food festival, is still taking place from January 14 to 16 at Beach View Park in Clifton.

With the Omicron variant fueling a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, many have expressed qualms about hosting the event, which would draw thousands of people. Many people took to social media to suggest that Karachi Eat be postponed in order to contain the spike in Covid-19 infections.

The event will follow stringent SOPs, according to Mohsin Ahmed (Head of PR) of East River, the official agency for Karachi Eat. “Karachi Eat is mindful of the present scenario in the city,” Ahmed said in a statement \ “which is why all possible safety steps have been deployed to ensure a safe and pleasurable festival for all Karachi people.”

“All of our vendors have been fully apprised of our policies and have agreed to assist us in ensuring everyone’s safety,” the statement continued. He further stated that attendees who wish to purchase tickets at the venue will be turned away. “Not only have we made online ticketing easier, but we will no longer sell tickets at the venue on Friday, the opening day, to avoid long lines and unwanted crowds.”

The statement went on to say, “We strongly advise everyone attending to get vaccinated and wear a mask. Violations will be met with a zero-tolerance policy, and teams have been dispatched around the facility to verify that SOPs are followed.”

What began with a few stalls in Frere Hall in 2014 has grown into one of the city’s largest and most anticipated food festivals, with a larger space and even more stalls.

Thousands of foodies attend the event each year, which features a wide variety of local and international cuisines as well as live entertainment. Experts have recommended against conducting such events, citing a 22 percent coronavirus positivity rate in Karachi recorded by the Sindh health department.

Read More

47 mins ago
Pakistani-American wrestler Mustafa Ali wishes to be casted as Taj Nital

The directors of Marvel's upcoming Blade film are on the search for...
1 hour ago
SHC serves contempt of court notice to veteran singer Zoheb Hassan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday served contempt of court notice to...
2 hours ago
Adnan Malik is all praises for Shehzad Roy's effort for population control

Population increase is one of Pakistan's "biggest existential challenges," according to Adnan...
2 hours ago
Traditional Chinese Medicine successful on Covid-19 patients in clinical trial

KARACHI: The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the...
2 hours ago
Shafqat Mahmood Postpone Emergency Meeting on School Closure

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), which was supposed to take place...
2 hours ago
Immediate steps must be taken to control inflation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday demanded the government...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Money laundering case: LHC dismisses Shehbaz, Hamza writ petition after withdrawal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition of...
Aqib Javed
3 mins ago
Aqib Javed believes that making a song is a waste of money

PSL 7: Aqib Javed, the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
7 mins ago
Will the Titles be taken away from Prince Andrew amidst sexual assault case?

Prince Andrew's military and royal titles were in jeopardy during the Virginia...
Alizeh Shah
12 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Popular Pakistani actress and Tiktoker. Her performance as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600