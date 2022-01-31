Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:00 am

Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:00 am

Health official collect swab samples from people to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi. Image: AFP

KARACHI: The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it reported a positivity percentage of 21.79% within the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department confirmed.

As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people lost their lives The provincial health department said that 438 corona patients are admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them are in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.

Read more: How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

Only 612 cases have been detected as of omicron cases after Genome Sequencing. The experts say that the corona’s fifth wave has completed its cycle in the province and expressed their hope that the intensity of the wave would be broken in February.

It was believed that the spread of the pandemic in the country was almost contained, but after the emergence of Omicron, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly since late December, which has been declared the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Read More

19 hours ago
Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,978 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
20 hours ago
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the reported extra-judicial killing of five...
20 hours ago
PTI to form govt in Sindh post 2023 elections, claims Asad Umar

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Sunday claimed that Pakistan...
21 hours ago
Another company responds to PM Khan's salary increment call

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday commended another company for announcing...
21 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman's life is in danger, threat alert issued

QUETTA: The police has issued a threat alert for Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)...
22 hours ago
Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam

Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred five more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

vaccines
14 mins ago
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

PARIS: Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19...
29 mins ago
Nida Yasir enjoys star-studded birthday event

Host Nida Yasir enjoyed a star-studded birthday with her friends and family...
1 hour ago
Information minister expresses concern over safety of journalists in interior Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed concern...
UAE Dirham to PKR
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 31 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600