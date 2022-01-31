Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases as it reported a positivity percentage of 21.79% within the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department confirmed.

As many as 1,599 corona cases were reported all over the province during the ongoing fifth wave – of which 1,109 cases were reported from Karachi. Meanwhile, nine people lost their lives The provincial health department said that 438 corona patients are admitted to different hospitals of the province, while 385 of them are in serious conditions with 25 on ventilators.

Read more: How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

Only 612 cases have been detected as of omicron cases after Genome Sequencing. The experts say that the corona’s fifth wave has completed its cycle in the province and expressed their hope that the intensity of the wave would be broken in February.

It was believed that the spread of the pandemic in the country was almost contained, but after the emergence of Omicron, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly since late December, which has been declared the fifth wave of the pandemic.