Karachi Weather Update: Widespread rain expected in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: From Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts a second round of winter showers and thunderstorms in Karachi and most of Sindh

The Met Office said in a statement that a strong westerly wave is expected to hit the western and upper sections of the country on Monday (today), gripping most of the country and possibly persisting in different parts for the following three to four days.

From January 4 to 7, most areas in Sindh are expected to see moderate to heavy rains. Karachi, on the other hand, is expected to see a second round of winter showers on January 5 and 6, thanks to a strong westerly weather system.

During this time, rain with lightning is expected in portions of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, and Tharparkar.

The new system, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, is more powerful than the previous one.

“The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country,” he added.