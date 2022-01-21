Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:26 pm

Kate and William meet a cockapoo puppy in Clitheroe Community Hospital

The puppy will be trained as a therapy dog. Image: Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on their royal visits and after the Foundling museum; the couple visited Clitheroe Community Hospital to meet the staff.

William and Kate had conversations with the staff doctors, nurses, and other health workers to check in with them about the challenges they faced during the pandemic.

 

During their visit, the royal couple also met a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog for the workers at the hospital.

Kate and William took turns to hold Alfie and after their visit, the couple took to their social media asking people about who they thought the puppy preferred.

The Duke and Duchess also met the patients in the hospital and discuss their experience of coping through the pandemic.

