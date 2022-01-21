Kate and William meet a cockapoo puppy in Clitheroe Community Hospital

The puppy will be trained as a therapy dog. Image: Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on their royal visits and after the Foundling museum; the couple visited Clitheroe Community Hospital to meet the staff.

William and Kate had conversations with the staff doctors, nurses, and other health workers to check in with them about the challenges they faced during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Read more: Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

During their visit, the royal couple also met a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog for the workers at the hospital.

Kate and William took turns to hold Alfie and after their visit, the couple took to their social media asking people about who they thought the puppy preferred.

Read more: Throwback: Kate Middleton helped Prince William reunite to unite with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess also met the patients in the hospital and discuss their experience of coping through the pandemic.