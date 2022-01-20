Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 02:14 pm

Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband William for the year’s first royal visit.

Kate looked elegant in a long navy blue coat.

The mother of three carried off her look with a stunning pair of earrings.

Image: Daily Mail

The couple looked delighted on their first official visit of 2022 to the Foundling Museum.

Middleton is also the patron of the museum since 2019 that tells the history of the Foundling hospital.

The hospital was set up in 1739 for children facing the risk of abandonment.

The Royal couple listened to the stories of those who had experienced the life care themselves.

Image: Daily Mail

Not only this but the Duke and Duchess also discussed the wider landscape of foster care in the UK.

