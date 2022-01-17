Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:44 am

Kate Middleton hilariously addresses rumors of her having a poster of Prince William

Kate Middleton may be over heels in love with Prince William, but she did make sure to clear the air regarding a story that surfaced before their wedding.

After they were engaged, the royal duo, who met at St Andrew’s University in 2001, sat down for an interview with Tom Bradby and addressed the Duchess of Cambridge about a rumor that was spreading.

If Kate had a portrait of her then-fiancé on her wall, when she was young.

“There’s a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall,” Tom said.

William rapidly struck in saying: “There wasn’t just one, there was about 20.”

Kate put William in his place as she ended the rumors saying: “He wishes. No, I had Levi’s guy on my wall, not a picture of William, sorry.”

William was temporarily taken aback as he murmured “it was me in Levi’s honestly”.

