Katrina Kaif relishes time close to nature in Maldives

Actress Katrina Kaif has been on work-cation in Maldives nowadays and relishing her time close to the nature.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her nature-close morning from the tropical island.

Read more: Katrina Kaif throws remedy for our Monday blues

The newlywed seems to be very fond of birds as she could be seen feeding some joyfully.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked like a chic in her casual style and the birds immediately became fans of the B-Town diva.

The actress jetted off to Maldives for her shoot leaving hubby Vicky Kaushal back in Indore as he is quite busy in his shootings with Sara Ali Khan.

Read more: Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement

The cute couple tied the knot nearly a month back in Rajasthan and has been enjoying the married life since then.