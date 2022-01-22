Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement
Actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most desired actresses in the town and the way she carried herself always turn heads whether it’s a festive look or a casual one.
The actress was papped at the airport dishing out a more casual look but making the morning better for many of her fans.
The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was caught on camera making a statement in a green jumpsuit with protective gears amid a pandemic.
Hair tied in a long ponytail and wearing white sneakers, the actress looked stunning waving happily to the cameras at the airport.
Notably, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and since then the newlyweds have been making headlines with their appearances.
