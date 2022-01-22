Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 03:06 pm

Katrina Kaif throws major airport style statement

Actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most desired actresses in the town and the way she carried herself always turn heads whether it’s a festive look or a casual one.

The actress was papped at the airport dishing out a more casual look but making the morning better for many of her fans.

Read more: Throwback when Katrina Kaif sizzled in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was caught on camera making a statement in a green jumpsuit with protective gears amid a pandemic.

Hair tied in a long ponytail and wearing white sneakers, the actress looked stunning waving happily to the cameras at the airport.

Read more: Katrina Kaif shares new selfies as fans wondered if she’s looking at Vicky

Notably, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and since then the newlyweds have been making headlines with their appearances.

Read More

1 hour ago
Disha Patani raises the hotness in a new remix of 'Ye Kali Kali Aankhein'

The makers of Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj...
2 hours ago
Rohail Hyatt falls in love with Nirmala Maghani's voice

The up and coming singer Nirmala Maghani caught the eyes of singer...
2 hours ago
Neetu misses Rishi on their wedding anniversary, shares old pictures

Once a beloved couple of Bollywood until death tore them apart, Neetu...
4 hours ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
4 hours ago
Salman Khan, Pragya's ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!

Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal,...
4 hours ago
When Alizeh Shah's bold picture sparked “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress, and social media sensation have been the subject...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
6 mins ago
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple...
iphone
10 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
31 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
48 mins ago
Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement