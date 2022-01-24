Katrina Kaif throws remedy for our Monday blues

The stylish diva shares her pictures from Maldives. Image: Instagram

The newlywed actress Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives for a shoot and shared a few pictures from her ‘Happy Place’ that stunned her fans.

The actress threw a treat for the fans to tackle Monday blues clad in a casual but sassy look.

Kaif could be seen donning a white printed shirt over a bikini top with matching shorts.

Hairs flowing in the breeze, the actress with the minimal make-up looked exquisite.

She captioned her post as, “My Happy Place”.

Earlier, the stylish diva was papped at the airport without hubby Vicky Kaushal and now she was spotted in the tropical paradise alone for the project.

The newlyweds have been making headlines for the past many days ever since their wedding took place in December.

On the work front, Katrina is all set to kick off shooting for her new project Merry Christmas while Vicky Kausal is currently shooting in Indore with Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming hit.