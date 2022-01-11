Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

Kendell Jenner was recently chastised for being inappropriately dressed for a 2021 beach wedding. The dress in question was a sexy black gown with fabric slits covering parts of her figure.

Lauren Perez, the bride and Jenner’s best friend, later took to Instagram to share photographs from the “biggest night of 2021.”

A fan was quick to criticize the star for her exposing clothing at this time.

“@kendalljenner wore inappropriate attire to a wedding. I’m sorry for your embarrassment. #scoff, “one of the commenters stated.

One of my fellow supporters enquired, “Why should you worry if the bride doesn’t gaf? unwind “, causing Perez to respond.

“Tell them!” says the narrator. Perez penned the piece. “SHE WAS BEAUTIFUL, AND I LOVED IT!”

Jenner then added, “obviously asked” her best buddy “for approval in advance as well.”

Jenner concluded with, “We love a beach wedding.”