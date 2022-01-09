Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 04:52 pm

Khawaja Asif claims supporters of PTI also accepting govt’s failure

Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif. Image: File

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that the supporters and voters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are also accepting failure of the government.

Addressing the party’s workers convention in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif claimed that there are chances of elections and the incumbent government ‘can go at any time’.’ “The change PTI government has brought is the change of deterioration,” he commented.

The PML-N leader also criticised the government over the Murree tragedy and stated that people were thrown into the ’jaws of death’.

He said, “There could be nothing more tragic than what happened in Murree where people lost their lives in vehicles and nobody was there to save them.”

Khawaja Asif added that the government deflected its failure on bad weather and pointed out, “The prime minister says why people didn’t see the weather before leaving.”

PML-N leader remarked that the government talks about Riyasat-e-Madina but the foundation of the government’s rule is laid on cruelty.

Khawaja Asif said that 68 per cent of Pakistanis have held Imran Khan responsible for inflation, adding that people are sleeping hungry due to it.

He said that Nawaz Sharif gave motorway to Sialkot but the PTI government could not even establish petrol pumps on it.

