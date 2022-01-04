Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC directs PM Imran to file response

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

04th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has sought a reply from Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case filed against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and has stopped the trial court from holding further proceedings.

It is to mention here that Khawaja Asif has challenged the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded through a video link in the case. In his plea, he stated that the trial court didn’t allow him to record arguments over PM’s testimony.

During the hearing Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed resentment over delays in the hearing. Khawaja Asif’s lawyers told the court that the case was filed in 2012, however, the objections raised by parties were addressed in 2021.

The court remarked that the court had already directed to conclude the defamation cases as soon as possible hence it should take two months to wrap up the defamation suit.

The court sought reply from PM Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till January 12.

