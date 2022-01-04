Khawaja Asif defamation case: SC directs PM Imran to file response

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

04th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has sought a reply from Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation case filed against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and has stopped the trial court from holding further proceedings.

It is to mention here that Khawaja Asif has challenged the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded through a video link in the case. In his plea, he stated that the trial court didn’t allow him to record arguments over PM’s testimony.

During the hearing Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed resentment over delays in the hearing. Khawaja Asif’s lawyers told the court that the case was filed in 2012, however, the objections raised by parties were addressed in 2021.

The court remarked that the court had already directed to conclude the defamation cases as soon as possible hence it should take two months to wrap up the defamation suit.

The court sought reply from PM Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till January 12.

Read More

6 mins ago
SHC restrains Sindh govt from charging infrastructure levy on LNG Pakistan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday restrained the provincial government from...
36 mins ago
PM Imran stresses need to control global warming for upcoming generations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to control global...
39 mins ago
Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid tests positive for Covid-19

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesperson...
1 hour ago
GCC secretary general to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for day-long visit

Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf will arrive...
1 hour ago
Terrorist attacks in Pakistan saw 42% increase in 2021: Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed 42 per cent increase in terrorist attacks in 2021...
2 hours ago
SC rejects plea to stop Karachi’s Madina Masjid demolishment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a plea to...