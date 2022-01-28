Khloe Kardashian makes a sizzling comeback after Tristan Thompson date night with new girl

Khloe Kardashian is a fashionista and a reality tv star, she recently shared a cryptic oneliner for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his adultery.

Khloe took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from in a close-fitting beige outfit.

The reality tv star captioned the picture as, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” while displaying her famed curves for the camera.

Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, was spotted with a mystery lady in Milwaukee when the mother-of-one tweeted the message. Earlier this year, the 30-year-old NBA player was accused of fathering Maralee Nichols’ child while still dating Kardashian.

Khloe’s inner circle was quick to congratulate her on her latest series of photographs.

“You ain’t never lie!” wrote Scott Disick, who earlier dated Khloe’s sister Kourtney.

While best friend Khadija wrote: “MAKE EM ALL SORRY.”

However, Khloe further went on to delete this Photo from her Instagram account.