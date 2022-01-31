Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:35 pm

Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 08:35 pm

Kim Kardashian flew the Afghan women’s soccer team and their families to UK from Pakistan by funding their travel. PHOTO: Google

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sworn to make herself proud in the next six months saying, ‘I love setting goals and reaching them.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on her Instagram and shared an ambiguous note in her stories, saying “Dear me in 6 months. I will make you proud.”

She captioned her Instagram as, “I love setting goals and reaching them!”

In an additional story, Kim said, “I love people who hustle in silence then pop up with crazy results.”

Kim Kardashian also shared a post on wisdom words, saying “Trust the timing of your life. If it comes, let it come. If it goes, let it go. It’s not rejection. It’s divine redirection.”

However, the reality tv star recently saw a boost in her net worth $1.8bn.

 

