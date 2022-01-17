Kim Kardashian wishes British supermodel Kate Moss
Kim Kardashian wished birthday to the British supermodel, she took it to Instagram to send birthday wishes to British model Kate Moss who turned 48 this year.
The reality tv-star posted a picture of Kate to her Instagram story, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star captioned it as, “Happy birthday to THE fashion icon. Love you.”
Katherine Ann Moss is a British supermodel and entrepreneur. Moss rose to recognition in the early 1990s as part of the heroin-dashing fashion sense.
Her associations with Calvin Klein carried her to the status of fashion icon.
