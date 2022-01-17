Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves in clinging black fitted dress
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her infamous curves in a black tight dress.
The reality television star and socialite posted a series of pictures on her social media handle where she pull on a chic, black ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
The outfit encompassed a form-fitting black dress which she paired with black leather boots as she modeled while standing against a wall.
She donned the sultry outfit look with a thin black choker and a large pair of black sunglasses which covered her eyes.
Her dark black hair was parted in the middle and tied back tightly behind her head.
She stood up against a mirror that displayed off her body from her waist to the top of her head. Her pouty lips seemed somewhat open as she looked towards the camera.
Download BOL News App for latest news