Lahore court acquits woman in blasphemy case

LAHORE:A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday acquitted a woman arrested on the charges of blasphemy and desecration of a religious book and ordered her immediate release.

An additional sessions judge Hasnain Azhar conducted the trial against Farida Bibi and announced his verdict after completion of recording statements and the witness.

“Keeping in view the material available on record, it is held that the prosecution has failed to establish charges against the accused-woman beyond reasonable doubts, hence, she is acquitted of charges, read the court order.

Yakki Gate Police Station had arrested the woman after registering a case against her in 2020. She was accused of burning a book on worship.