Staff Reporter BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm

Lahore High Court directs LDA to carry out plantation on buildings’ rooftops

A view of building of Lahore High Court. Image: File

LAHORE: To mitigate environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure plantation at the rooftops of multi-storey buildings while directing action against the violators.

A single-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Shahid Karim issued this order on the petitions of Haroon Farooq and others. The petitioners had contended that no steps have been taken to control environmental pollution.

The court also directed the installation of solar panels on the roofs of multi-storey buildings.

Justice Karim remarked that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) should impose a fine on littering in parks.

The court also restrained authorities from cutting down trees for the construction of new roads in Lahore and directed Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to coordinate with PHA before doing so.

The bench also sought a report from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the next hearing regarding reduction in traffic congestion and maintaining traffic flow during the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

A representative of the Water Judicial Commission, Kamal Haider, informed the court that traffic plans have been drawn up for PSL 7 and Horse and Cattle show. He assured that routine traffic will not be affected during both events.

