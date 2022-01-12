Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested shooters involved in the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin.

According to a senior police official, both the attackers who had fired at and injured the MPA a few days back near his house at Mohni Road, Lahore have been held by the police. Bilal received several bullet injuries, mainly on leg and stomach and was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he was operated.

The MPA had lodged a written complaint with Data Darbar Police Station against the unknown attackers.

According to the senior police official, Police now will probe from the arrested suspects about who was behind the attack on Yasin and who had hired them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Lahore CCPO. Orders to arrest the suspects have also been issued by the CM.