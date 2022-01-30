Laws and flaws

Despite a lapse of six months, no worthy candidate has yet been appointed to the post of Child Protection Officer (CPO) at the Child Protection Institute Islamabad.

The Child Protection Institute was inaugurated at Sihala Road, Hummak Town, Islamabad in June 2021. However, according to reliable sources in the Ministry of Human Rights, there was no recruitment for the post of CPO as was required under the law.

The institute was set up under the Child Protection Act 2018, and during the first phase of its operation, a few candidates were approved for different positions in it.

Meanwhile, two women and one male member of the staff of other administrative groups of the HR ministry were given the charge of appointing a dedicated and appropriate CPO to the vacant post. So far, however, the job remains open for taking. This ad hoc arrangement of giving random people the charge of making appointments, particularly for such crucial positions, needs the attention of the authorities concerned. And they need to address this issue on a permanent basis.

Only six positions, including that of the Director General (DG) of the institute, have been filled so far. Besides the DG, a five-member support staff has also been hired by the ministry, which includes drivers, a naib qasid and a sweeper.

The Child Protection Institution is supposed to perform functions such as assessing the reports of children who are in need of protection, and deciding on the basis of these reports whether a child requires care under the provisions of the Child Protection Act 2018. On the completion of a comprehensive assessment, if a child is found in need of care, the Child Protection Officer is supposed to develop a childcare plan as may be prescribed.

The act in this connection reads that if a Child Protection Officer exercises emergency powers under Section 18, the Child Protection Officer must develop an interim childcare plan.This interim plan has to include a formal referral to an appropriate form of emergency alternative care.

Meanwhile, even the limited support staff that was appointed, had been facing problems, among these critical issue of payment of salaries, for over six months. The sweeper hired, for example, was not paid his dues for several months. As a result he finally quit his job.

However, a reliable source disclosed that the staff’s salary issue at the Child Protection Institute was finally resolved after the issuance of a letter in this connection on January 27. Their salary scales have also been clarified. They will now be contractual employees.

The institute also has other major issues related to its functioning. Currently it is running a 24-bed shelter for children who are either street children who have been recovered by the police, or are runaways from home on account of one reason or another. The total financial resources earmarked for this centre, including the salaries of the staff, is around Rs.3 million — hardly enough to achieve the smooth running of affairs there. And there are a host of other problems. There is a gas connection, but gas is often not available, compelling the centre to resort to gas cylinders. There is an issue with the electricity transformer as well: Rs. 250,000 payment is yet to be made by the ministry to the electricity providing company. As a result, the ministry is repeatedly admonished by the electricity authority to pay its outstanding dues, failing which, the electric company warns, the transformer will be removed. The file in this connection keeps moving from one place to other and the issue stands unresolved to date.

Furthermore, there is no hospital around this centre for the treatment of the children housed at the centre. Nor is there a drug rehabilitation centre for children in Islamabad. And there are four to five vehicles at the disposal of this centre which are also facing maintenance issues.

It has also been learnt that only the appointment of the DG can be done under the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA). This act stipulates that ZARRA shall consist of a Director General who shall be appointed by the Prime Minister after public advertisement. Other officers and employees are supposed to be appointed by the DG in consultation with the Ministry of Human Rights.

The management staff of ZARRA is, as per the law, to be suitably equipped with the skills of managing databases, conducting the planning and monitoring of programmes, analysing data, preparing reports and coordinating with all other offices. It is also responsible for devising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS) to ensure the safety and protection of missing or recovered children.

However, while all these laws pertaining to the safety of children exist, the poor implementation of these laws leaves a lot to be desired.

Attempts to contact the Ministry of Human Rights for their version of this situation were unsuccessful.

The Ministry clarified that presently, three officers, two male and one female have been designated as Child Protection Officer (CPO) in Child Protection Institute, Sihala Road Hummak Islamabad.Those who are serving as CPOs, were already performing the same functions in our CP setup earlier. Moreover, there is no issue of electricity and gas supply in the centre.

The recruitment of regular CPOs is under process, advertisement has been given and selected officers will be notified soon. However, the trained officers of the Ministry are presently serving as CPOs in the Child Protection Institute.

Also we advertised and have appointed the Director General of the CPI, Islamabad in September 2021 after the completion of due process.