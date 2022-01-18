LDA DG assures LHC of resolving former SC judge’s plot issue

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general on Tuesday undertook before the Lahore High Court that the issue of giving alternate plot to former judge of the Supreme Court late Justice Syed Jamshed Ali Shah would be resolved soon.

Justice Jamshed has been unable to get justice even two years after his death.

As the hearing commenced, DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar turned up before the court and ensured that the development work in LDA Avenue-I would be completed soon and the possession of the alternate plot would also be handed over to the family of the deceased judge. The court adjourned the hearing for a couple of weeks, allowing LDA authorities time to do needful.

The deceased judge was allotted a plot in LDA’s Avenue One. However, the land never existed physically and no alternative plot was given to him. LDA officials have failed to submit a report to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for four years despite repeated orders.

Justice (retd) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah had approached the LHC in 2017 but passed away in 2019. Now his legal heirs are pursuing the case.

The petitioner has pleaded that plot number 912 was allotted to him on LDA Avenue One Block L and an amount of Rs570,000 was paid in installments including development charges. At the request of LDA officials, an additional payment of Rs340,000 was made but after 13 years, the alternate plot was not given to him while other 321 allottees were awarded alternative plots during the period.

The petitioner argued that he was being discriminated against which was not permissible under the Constitution and the prevalent law.

Justice Jamshed had also written a letter to former LDA DG Ahad Cheema seeking action against employees for soliciting bribes. He had written the letter when he was a member of the Law and Justice Commission.