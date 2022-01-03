LHC directs govt to present timeline on Arabic teacher appointment, training

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to give a timeline on the appointment and training of Arabic language teachers for compulsory Quran classes in schools.

Secretary Education also appeared before a two-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed hearing a petition seeking enforcement of Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act 2017.

The court asked him about the roadmap for recruiting teachers to recite the Quran. On court’s query, the Secretary Education said that 1900 teachers were being recruited. The court held that in the written reply, the government said that it requires as many as 70,000 Arabic language teachers.

The secretary said that further hiring will be made in phase by phase manner due to financial constraints. The court directed him to furnish a comprehensive report and also include the decision of the cabinet in it.

The petitioner had pointed out that the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act 2017 was passed but even after three years, the law was not being followed. A further hearing on the case will be held on January 6.