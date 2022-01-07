LHC directs PU’s law dept to decide on LLM selection within two weeks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab University’s law college director to decide within two weeks a dispute regarding the admission and selection process for LLM (Master in law).

Faheem Gulzar and other lawyers filed a petition seeking a judicial review of the merit calculation formula settled by the PU law college regarding their selection as candidates of the LLM.

The petitioners said they completed their LLB (Bachelor in law) through an annual examination system and it was against the norms of justice to start the LLM admissions without rectifying the irregularities between annual and semester system.

They said the selection criterion for LLM admission was discriminatory in nature towards the persons who completed their LLB on the basis of annual examination system as compared to the candidates having degrees as per the semester system.

The petitioners submitted that they approached the authorities concerned by moving various applications but no one paid attention to their requests.

On the court’s notice, PU legal advisor Malik Awais Khalid appeared along with Law College’s principal Prof Dr Shazia Qureshi and director Prof Dr Shahbaz Cheema.

The lawyer first objected to the maintainability of the petitions and argued that it would be appropriate that the petitioners appear before the law college’s director, who would decide the matter in accordance with law.

The petitioners argued that the action of the respondents infringed their fundamental rights as their educational future was at stake.

However, they did not press the petitions as Justice Jawad Hassan directed them to appear before the law college’s director on Jan 12 to present their case. The judge also directed the director to give a proper hearing to the petitioners and decide the matter strictly in accordance with law within two weeks.