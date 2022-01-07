Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:02 pm

LHC directs PU’s law dept to decide on LLM selection within two weeks

A view of Lahore High Court building. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab University’s law college director to decide within two weeks a dispute regarding the admission and selection process for LLM (Master in law).

Faheem Gulzar and other lawyers filed a petition seeking a judicial review of the merit calculation formula settled by the PU law college regarding their selection as candidates of the LLM.

The petitioners said they completed their LLB (Bachelor in law) through an annual examination system and it was against the norms of justice to start the LLM admissions without rectifying the irregularities between annual and semester system.

They said the selection criterion for LLM admission was discriminatory in nature towards the persons who completed their LLB on the basis of annual examination system as compared to the candidates having degrees as per the semester system.

The petitioners submitted that they approached the authorities concerned by moving various applications but no one paid attention to their requests.

On the court’s notice, PU legal advisor Malik Awais Khalid appeared along with Law College’s principal Prof Dr Shazia Qureshi and director Prof Dr Shahbaz Cheema.

The lawyer first objected to the maintainability of the petitions and argued that it would be appropriate that the petitioners appear before the law college’s director, who would decide the matter in accordance with law.

The petitioners argued that the action of the respondents infringed their fundamental rights as their educational future was at stake.

However, they did not press the petitions as Justice Jawad Hassan directed them to appear before the law college’s director on Jan 12 to present their case. The judge also directed the director to give a proper hearing to the petitioners and decide the matter strictly in accordance with law within two weeks.

Read More

9 mins ago
Border fencing issue: Qureshi says positive response received from Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government...
2 hours ago
Punjab CM not competent authority to reinstate sacked govt employees: LHC

LAHORE:  The Lahore High Court has declared that the chief minister is...
2 hours ago
People involved in artificial shortage of urea will not be spared, warns PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that those who were creating...
4 hours ago
PPP Punjab gears up preparation for long march, says Raja Ashraf

Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the long march announced by chairman...
5 hours ago
Pakistan’s population projected to increase 285m by 2030

Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with a...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan reviews preparation of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee 2022

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
32 seconds ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
5 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
9 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
9 mins ago
Border fencing issue: Qureshi says positive response received from Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the government...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600