LHC expresses displeasure over Punjab Police’s no-show of transgender data

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed serious displeasure over the police department for not submitting a record showing number of jobs given to the members of the transgender community.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan took notice of the non-compliance of the court’s previous direction and summoned the inspector general of police.

However, DIG legal Naeem Ahmad Sheikh appeared before the court and sought time to look into the matter.

Being irked by the statement of the officer, the judge asked the officer whether he came to assist the court or on a walk-in at the Bagh-i-Jinnah.

The DIG said the department had already filed its reply.

The judge, however, found the reply unsatisfactory and also sought replies from the chief secretary and the special welfare department in the matter. The judge adjourned the hearing for a week.

Muhammad Nawaz alias Ashi Jan, a member of the community, had filed the petition seeking implementation of the constitutional provisions and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018.

The petitioner through counsel submitted that the government authorities had been violating the provisions of the relevant laws by not recruiting members of the transgender community in police. He said the inspector general of police in a response to a petitioner`s letter admitted that no trans person had been appointed in the region.

He said the act of the respondent was against the Constitution and in violation of sections 4 & 9 of the Act.

The counsel asked the court to order the chief secretary and social welfare department to ensure the implementation on the Act as even after three years transpersons did not get their right of employment. He asked the court to seek an explanation from the office of the IGP as to why it did not recruit a single transperson during the last 10 years.